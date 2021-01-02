Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Red Devils invest in present, future Wolf Pack [Image 2 of 7]

    Red Devils invest in present, future Wolf Pack

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, 26, SOUTH KOREA

    02.01.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airmen Christopher Jones and John Christopher Atis, 8th Civil Engineer Squadron engineering journeymen, reinstall a Korean-style manhole cover at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 1, 2021. The 8th CES, also known as the Red Devils, recently completed a months-long contracted study to improve the Wolf Pack’s quality-of-life and mission accomplishment. The study focused on infrastructure and utilities like dormitories, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, water supply and treatment, military working dog kennels, and even game-planned for future construction projects like the 80th Fighter Squadron and 80th Aircraft Maintenance Unit complex. (Courtesy photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2021
    Date Posted: 03.02.2021 21:35
    Photo ID: 6540038
    VIRIN: 210201-F-XX000-001
    Resolution: 890x699
    Size: 154.57 KB
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, 26, KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Red Devils invest in present, future Wolf Pack [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Red Devils invest in present, future Wolf Pack
    Red Devils invest in present, future Wolf Pack
    Red Devils invest in present, future Wolf Pack
    Red Devils invest in present, future Wolf Pack
    Red Devils invest in present, future Wolf Pack
    Red Devils invest in present, future Wolf Pack
    Red Devils invest in present, future Wolf Pack

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Red Devils invest in present, future Wolf Pack

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Engineers
    Quality of Life
    Wolf Pack
    Red Devils
    Infrastructure
    Strengths Weaknesses Opportunity Threats

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT