    Kearsarge Performs AFFF Test [Image 5 of 5]

    Kearsarge Performs AFFF Test

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    03.02.2021

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Gwyneth Vandevender 

    USS Kearsarge (LHD 3)

    210302-N-VM474-1006 ATLANTIC OCEAN (March 2, 2021) Damage Controlman Fireman Michael Tillman inspects a sample of aqueous film forming foam while testing the flight deck fire suppression system aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) March 2, 2021. Kearsarge, homeported at Naval Station Norfolk, is in basic phase and underway for Naval Surface Forces Atlantic sea trials. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Gwyneth Vandevender)

    This work, Kearsarge Performs AFFF Test [Image 5 of 5], by SA Gwyneth Vandevender, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

