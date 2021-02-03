210302-N-VM474-1004 ATLANTIC OCEAN (March 2, 2021) Damage Controlman Fireman Michael Tillman inspects aqueous film forming foam nozzles while testing the flight deck fire suppression system aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) March 2, 2021. Kearsarge, homeported at Naval Station Norfolk, is in basic phase and underway for Naval Surface Forces Atlantic sea trials. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Gwyneth Vandevender)
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2021 18:32
|Photo ID:
|6539832
|VIRIN:
|210301-N-VM474-1004
|Resolution:
|6340x4227
|Size:
|792.77 KB
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
This work, Kearsarge Performs AFFF Test [Image 5 of 5], by SA Gwyneth Vandevender, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
