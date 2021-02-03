Kearsarge Performs AFFF Test

210302-N-VM474-1004 ATLANTIC OCEAN (March 2, 2021) Damage Controlman Fireman Michael Tillman inspects aqueous film forming foam nozzles while testing the flight deck fire suppression system aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) March 2, 2021. Kearsarge, homeported at Naval Station Norfolk, is in basic phase and underway for Naval Surface Forces Atlantic sea trials. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Gwyneth Vandevender)

