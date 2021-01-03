210301-N-VM474-1003 NORFOLK (March 1, 2021) Sailors aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) spray a hose while testing damage control systems, March 1, 2021. Kearsarge, homeported at Naval Station Norfolk, is in basic phase and underway for Naval Surface Forces Atlantic sea trials. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Gwyneth Vandevender)
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2021 18:32
|Photo ID:
|6539833
|VIRIN:
|210301-N-VM474-1003
|Resolution:
|2500x1667
|Size:
|1.16 MB
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Kearsarge tests Damage Control Systems [Image 5 of 5], by SA Gwyneth Vandevender, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
