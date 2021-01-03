Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kearsarge tests Damage Control Systems

    Kearsarge tests Damage Control Systems

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    03.01.2021

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Gwyneth Vandevender 

    USS Kearsarge (LHD 3)

    210301-N-VM474-1003 NORFOLK (March 1, 2021) Sailors aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) spray a hose while testing damage control systems, March 1, 2021. Kearsarge, homeported at Naval Station Norfolk, is in basic phase and underway for Naval Surface Forces Atlantic sea trials. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Gwyneth Vandevender)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kearsarge tests Damage Control Systems [Image 5 of 5], by SA Gwyneth Vandevender, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Damage Control
    USS Kearsarge
    LHD 3
    DC

