210302-N-EG940-10070 ATLANTIC OCEAN (March 2, 2021) The Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) fires a 25mm gun during a live-fire demonstration March 2, 2021. Kearsarge, homeported at Naval Station Norfolk, is in basic phase and underway for Naval Surface Forces Atlantic sea trials. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jacob Vermeulen)
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2021 18:32
|Photo ID:
|6539830
|VIRIN:
|210302-N-EG940-1007
|Resolution:
|1920x1080
|Size:
|811.42 KB
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Kearsage completes live-fire demonstration [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Jacob Vermeulen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
