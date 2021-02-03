Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kearsage completes live-fire demonstration [Image 1 of 5]

    Kearsage completes live-fire demonstration

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    03.02.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jacob Vermeulen 

    USS Kearsarge (LHD 3)

    210302-N-EG940-10070 ATLANTIC OCEAN (March 2, 2021) The Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) fires a 25mm gun during a live-fire demonstration March 2, 2021. Kearsarge, homeported at Naval Station Norfolk, is in basic phase and underway for Naval Surface Forces Atlantic sea trials. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jacob Vermeulen)

    Date Taken: 03.02.2021
    Date Posted: 03.02.2021 18:32
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kearsage completes live-fire demonstration [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Jacob Vermeulen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Kearsarge
    LHD 3
    25mm
    Live-fire

