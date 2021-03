Kearsarge Performs AFFF Test

210302-N-VM474-1001 ATLANTIC OCEAN (March 2, 2021) Damage Controlman Fireman Michael Tillman collects a sample of aqueous film forming foam while testing the flight deck fire suppression system aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) March 2, 2021. Kearsarge, homeported at Naval Station Norfolk, is in basic phase and underway for Naval Surface Forces Atlantic sea trials. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Gwyneth Vandevender)

