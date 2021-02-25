Chief Warrant Officer 4 Trevor J. Farrow and his wife, Sarah, and their children Faith and Isaac attended Farrow’s promotion ceremony, held Feb. 25 at the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support Headquarters in Philadelphia. Farrow is the military food advisor for the DLA Troop Support’s subsistence supply chain.
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2021 15:23
|Photo ID:
|6539609
|VIRIN:
|210225-D-OH989-0038
|Resolution:
|1920x1280
|Size:
|403.6 KB
|Location:
|PHILADELPHIA, PA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Subsistence military food advisor promoted to chief warrant officer four [Image 3 of 3], by Nancy Benecki, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
