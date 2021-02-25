Subsistence military food advisor promoted to chief warrant officer four

Chief Warrant Officer 4 Trevor J. Farrow and his wife, Sarah, and their children Faith and Isaac attended Farrow’s promotion ceremony, held Feb. 25 at the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support Headquarters in Philadelphia. Farrow is the military food advisor for the DLA Troop Support’s subsistence supply chain.

