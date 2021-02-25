Col. Eric McCoy (left) and Col. Abel Young (right), the current and former directors of the Subsistence supply chain at the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, change the rank on the jacket of Trevor J. Farrow (center) to chief warrant officer four during a promotion ceremony held Feb. 25 at DLA Troop Support Headquarters in Philadelphia. Farrow’s son, Isaac, looks on in the front.
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2021 15:23
|Photo ID:
|6539607
|VIRIN:
|210225-D-OH989-0019
|Resolution:
|1773x1096
|Size:
|313.94 KB
|Location:
|PHILADELPHIA, PA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Subsistence military food advisor promoted to chief warrant officer four [Image 3 of 3], by Nancy Benecki, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
