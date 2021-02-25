Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Subsistence military food advisor promoted to chief warrant officer four [Image 1 of 3]

    Subsistence military food advisor promoted to chief warrant officer four

    PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES

    02.25.2021

    Photo by Nancy Benecki 

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    Col. Eric McCoy (left) and Col. Abel Young (right), the current and former directors of the Subsistence supply chain at the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, change the rank on the jacket of Trevor J. Farrow (center) to chief warrant officer four during a promotion ceremony held Feb. 25 at DLA Troop Support Headquarters in Philadelphia. Farrow’s son, Isaac, looks on in the front.

    Date Taken: 02.25.2021
    Date Posted: 03.02.2021 15:23
    Photo ID: 6539607
    VIRIN: 210225-D-OH989-0019
    Resolution: 1773x1096
    Size: 313.94 KB
    Location: PHILADELPHIA, PA, US 
    This work, Subsistence military food advisor promoted to chief warrant officer four [Image 3 of 3], by Nancy Benecki, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Department of Defense
    DOD
    Defense Logistics Agency
    DLA
    Troop Support

