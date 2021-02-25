Subsistence military food advisor promoted to chief warrant officer four

Col. Eric McCoy (left) and Col. Abel Young (right), the current and former directors of the Subsistence supply chain at the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, change the rank on the jacket of Trevor J. Farrow (center) to chief warrant officer four during a promotion ceremony held Feb. 25 at DLA Troop Support Headquarters in Philadelphia. Farrow’s son, Isaac, looks on in the front.

