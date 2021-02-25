Defense Logistics Agency Commander Brig. Gen. Gavin Lawrence (far right) and Capt. Brett Harris (kneeling) help Isaac Farrow (center) pin a new rank onto the beret of his father, Trevor J. Farrow (left) during Farrow’s promotion ceremony to chief warrant officer four on Feb. 25 at DLA Troop Support Headquarters in Philadelphia. Col. Abel Young (back row), the former director of the DLA Troop Support Subsistence supply chain, looks on.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.25.2021 Date Posted: 03.02.2021 15:23 Photo ID: 6539608 VIRIN: 210225-D-OH989-0024 Resolution: 1765x1230 Size: 385.56 KB Location: PHILADELPHIA, PA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Subsistence military food advisor promoted to chief warrant officer four [Image 3 of 3], by Nancy Benecki, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.