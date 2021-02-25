Defense Logistics Agency Commander Brig. Gen. Gavin Lawrence (far right) and Capt. Brett Harris (kneeling) help Isaac Farrow (center) pin a new rank onto the beret of his father, Trevor J. Farrow (left) during Farrow’s promotion ceremony to chief warrant officer four on Feb. 25 at DLA Troop Support Headquarters in Philadelphia. Col. Abel Young (back row), the former director of the DLA Troop Support Subsistence supply chain, looks on.
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2021 15:23
|Photo ID:
|6539608
|VIRIN:
|210225-D-OH989-0024
|Resolution:
|1765x1230
|Size:
|385.56 KB
|Location:
|PHILADELPHIA, PA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Subsistence military food advisor promoted to chief warrant officer four [Image 3 of 3], by Nancy Benecki, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Subsistence military food advisor promoted to chief warrant officer four
Subsistence military food advisor promoted to chief warrant officer four
LEAVE A COMMENT