Subsistence military food advisor promoted to chief warrant officer four

Chief Warrant Officer 4 Trevor J. Farrow and his wife, Sarah, and their children Faith and Isaac attended Farrow's promotion ceremony, held Feb. 25 at the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support Headquarters in Philadelphia. Farrow is the military food advisor for the DLA Troop Support's subsistence supply chain.

Army Chief Warrant Officer Three Trevor J. Farrow Sr. was promoted to chief warrant officer four during a ceremony Feb. 26 at the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support in Philadelphia.



Farrow, the military food advisor for the Subsistence supply chain, thanked his family, friends and colleagues for his success.



“Thank you to all my mentors past and present, even for the negative personnel that tried to stop my career, you still mentored me,” Farrow said. “Whether you showed me the qualities and traits that I wanted to be like, or the qualities and the traits that I didn’t want to be like, and knew I wanted to affect.”



Army Brig. Gen. Gavin Lawrence, DLA Troop Support commander, presided over the ceremony.



“I know this past year has been exceptionally challenging for all of us,” Lawrence said. “However, in the midst of it all, it is important to celebrate the milestones in life, and this is certainly one of them.”



Lawrence recognized the long tradition of military service in Farrow’s family.



“Service to our nation is a family business for Chief Farrow,” Lawrence said.



Farrow’s relatives that serve or have served in the military include his mother Dolores, an Army veteran; his oldest daughter Tianna, an Air Force aerospace medical technician; and both of his grandfathers, who served in the Army and Air Force, respectively. Farrow’s brother, Allen, served during Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2005; his father served during the Vietnam War era; and his uncle, Ronnie, is a former Marine.



“It’s readily evident that the core values of our service were instilled in Trevor long before he raised his right hand to enlist in the Army,” Lawrence said.



Farrow said he comes from a “praying family,” from his great-grandmother who was a minister, to his grandmother, mother and aunts.



“Without their prayers, I would not be here today,” he said.



Farrow grew up in Northern New Jersey, near the border of Newark and Irvington.



“If you made it past the age of 18, you made it out [of my neighborhood],” he said.



He said he and his brother were the only two males who graduated high school in his community.



“I graduated because I was afraid of my mother,” he said, adding that his mother was a single parent raising three children.



Farrow joined the Army in 1996, working as a food service specialist. He commissioned as a quartermaster warrant officer (food service technician) in 2009.



Farrow has a total of 24 years of active service in the U.S. Army and has served in multiple combat deployments in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom from 2003 to 2012. His most recent tour included oversight, training, and ordering of subsistence for Coalition Forces throughout Southern Afghanistan.



He thanked his mother, aunts, mentors, coworkers, and extended family for getting him to this point in his life, including a high school sports coach who would take him to the gym every morning at 5 a.m.



“It was a long, hard road to create the project you see today,” Farrow said.



His two youngest children, Isaac and Faith, were in attendance at the ceremony. His remaining children, Tia, Aaliyah and Trevor Jr., attended virtually.



Farrow made a special thank you to his wife, Sarah, who he called his “wife, the boss, my mentor, my best friend, confidant and advisor.”



“I’m forever grateful God sent you to my life, and I say thank you,” he said.



Farrow’s prior assignments include duties as the command food service technician for 2D Combat Aviation Brigade, South Korea; Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment Commander and installation food advisor for U.S. Army Garrison Fort Jackson, South Carolina; command food service technician for 3-2 Striker Brigade Combat Team, Forward Afghanistan and Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington State; food advisor for 525th Battlefield Surveillance Brigade, Fort Bragg, North Carolina; and most recently served as a “Training with Industry” participant with Compass Group North America, Charlotte, North Carolina.