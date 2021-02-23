Wild Weasel Walk-Through: Satellite Communication

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Joshua Babcock, right, a 35th Communications Squadron Radio frequency transmission systems supervisor, explains the Deployable Command, Control, Communications (DC3) kit to Col. Jesse J. Friedel, the 35th Fighter Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Joey R. Meininger, the 35th Fighter Wing command chief, during a Wild Weasel Walk-Through in the satellite communication site at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Feb. 23, 2021. The DC3 kit supports Misawa’s Agile Combat Employment mission by providing satellite communication services in remote geographical locations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joao Marcus Costa)

