Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Wild Weasel Walk-Through: Satellite Communication [Image 1 of 5]

    Wild Weasel Walk-Through: Satellite Communication

    MISAWA AB, AOMORI, JAPAN

    02.23.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Joao Marcus Costa 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Jesse J. Friedel, the 35th Fighter Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Joey R. Meininger, the 35th Fighter Wing command chief, pose for a picture right before going into the radome with the 35th Communications Squadron during a Wild Weasel Walk-Through at the satellite communications site on Misawa Air Base, Japan, Feb. 23, 2021. The radome protects the antenna from extreme weather. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joao Marcus Costa)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.23.2021
    Date Posted: 03.01.2021 18:56
    Photo ID: 6538075
    VIRIN: 210223-F-TG061-1135
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 4.66 MB
    Location: MISAWA AB, AOMORI, JP
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wild Weasel Walk-Through: Satellite Communication [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Joao Marcus Costa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Wild Weasel Walk-Through: Satellite Communication
    Wild Weasel Walk-Through: Satellite Communication
    Wild Weasel Walk-Through: Satellite Communication
    Wild Weasel Walk-Through: Satellite Communication
    Wild Weasel Walk-Through: Satellite Communication

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SatCom
    Space Command
    Space Force

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT