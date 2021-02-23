U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Lathaniel Labrador, left, a 35th Communications Squadron radio frequency transmission system technician, presents a deployable satellite communications antenna to Col. Jesse J. Friedel, the 35th Fighter Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Joey R. Meininger, the 35th Fighter Wing command chief, during a Wild Weasel Walk-Through at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Feb. 23, 2021. The satellite communications antenna can be deployed in all weather conditions to connect military members to the internet anywhere in the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joao Marcus Costa)
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2021 18:56
|Photo ID:
|6538078
|VIRIN:
|210223-F-TG061-1232
|Resolution:
|3854x4817
|Size:
|3.76 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AB, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Wild Weasel Walk-Through: Satellite Communication [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Joao Marcus Costa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
