    Wild Weasel Walk-Through: Satellite Communication [Image 4 of 5]

    Wild Weasel Walk-Through: Satellite Communication

    MISAWA AB, AOMORI, JAPAN

    02.23.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Joao Marcus Costa 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Lathaniel Labrador, left, a 35th Communications Squadron radio frequency transmission system technician, presents a deployable satellite communications antenna to Col. Jesse J. Friedel, the 35th Fighter Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Joey R. Meininger, the 35th Fighter Wing command chief, during a Wild Weasel Walk-Through at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Feb. 23, 2021. The satellite communications antenna can be deployed in all weather conditions to connect military members to the internet anywhere in the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joao Marcus Costa)

