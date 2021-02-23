Wild Weasel Walk-Through: Satellite Communication

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Coda Swick, left, a 35th Communications Squadron radio frequency transmission system technician, presents a patch panel to Col. Jesse J. Friedel, the 35th Fighter Wing commander, during a Wild Weasel Walk-Through at the satellite communication site, Misawa Air Base, Japan, Feb. 23, 2021. Intermediate frequency signal flows into the patch panel, which discretely combines multiple signals into one and effectively sends that signal to a satellite antenna. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joao Marcus Costa)

