Heather Heath, a Palmetto Terrace resident, speaks to Brig. Gen. David S. Doyle, Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk commanding general, and Col. Ryan K. Roseberry, Fort Polk garrison commander, about an issue stemming from the hurricanes that hit Fort Polk in 2020.
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2021 15:05
|Photo ID:
|6537719
|VIRIN:
|210223-A-WU691-119
|Resolution:
|1190x1052
|Size:
|1.15 MB
|Location:
|FORT POLK, LA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Polk command engages in Palmetto Terrace walking tour [Image 5 of 5], by Angie Thorne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT