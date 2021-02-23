Participants of the walking tour investigate damage in the front and back of homes in the Palmetto Terrace neighborhood.
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2021 15:05
|Photo ID:
|6537716
|VIRIN:
|210223-A-WU691-975
|Resolution:
|1190x793
|Size:
|1.19 MB
|Location:
|FORT POLK, LA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Polk command engages in Palmetto Terrace walking tour [Image 5 of 5], by Angie Thorne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
