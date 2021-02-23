Brig. Gen. David S. Doyle, Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk commanding general, talks to Brittney LeBlanc, a Palmetto Terrace resident, about potential issues she may have at her home due to the recent hurricanes and ice storm at Fort Polk. Command Sgt. Maj. Michael C. Henry, post command sergeant major, takes notes.
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2021 15:05
|Photo ID:
|6537717
|VIRIN:
|210223-A-WU691-038
|Resolution:
|1190x793
|Size:
|938.74 KB
|Location:
|FORT POLK, LA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Polk command engages in Palmetto Terrace walking tour [Image 5 of 5], by Angie Thorne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
