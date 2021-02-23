Fort Polk command engages in Palmetto Terrace walking tour

Brig. Gen. David S. Doyle, Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk commanding general, along with the Fort Polk command team and representatives from the Fort Polk Housing Assistance Office, Corvias, Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital and more participated in a Walking Town Hall Feb. 23 to talk to residents about issues they may have with their homes and inspect neighborhoods for damages and repairs that need to be corrected.
