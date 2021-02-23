Brig. Gen. David S. Doyle, Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk commanding general, along with the Fort Polk command team and representatives from the Fort Polk Housing Assistance Office, Corvias, Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital and more participated in a Walking Town Hall Feb. 23 to talk to residents about issues they may have with their homes and inspect neighborhoods for damages and repairs that need to be corrected.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.23.2021 Date Posted: 03.01.2021 15:05 Photo ID: 6537714 VIRIN: 210223-A-WU691-867 Resolution: 1190x793 Size: 1009.52 KB Location: FORT POLK, LA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fort Polk command engages in Palmetto Terrace walking tour [Image 5 of 5], by Angie Thorne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.