    Fort Polk command engages in Palmetto Terrace walking tour [Image 2 of 5]

    Fort Polk command engages in Palmetto Terrace walking tour

    FORT POLK, LA, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2021

    Photo by Angie Thorne 

    Fort Polk Public Affairs Office

    Brig. Gen. David S. Doyle, Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk commanding general, points out what could be a hazard during the Walking Town Hall held Feb. 23 in Palmetto Terrace.

    Date Taken: 02.23.2021
    Date Posted: 03.01.2021 15:05
    Location: FORT POLK, LA, US 
    Feb. 23
    JRTC and Fort Polk
    Palmetto Terrace
    Walking Town Hall

