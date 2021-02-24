Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    McLean briefs distinguished visitors

    McLean briefs distinguished visitors

    HOHENFELS, BY, GERMANY

    02.24.2021

    Photo by Joyce Costello 

    Joint Multinational Readiness Center

    Lt. Col. Gregory Mclean, Joint Multinational Readiness Center Grizzly Team Senior Observer Coach/Trainer, briefs Maj. Gen. Marek Sokolowski, Polish Armed Forces Training Inspector, during Combined Resolve XV, Feb. 24, 2021 at the Hohenfels Training Area. Combined Resolve XV allows allies and partners to connect – personally, professionally, technically, and tactically – to create stronger, more capable forces during times of crisis. (U.S. Army photo by Joyce Costello)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2021
    Date Posted: 02.28.2021 09:38
    Photo ID: 6536424
    VIRIN: 210224-A-ZG882-541
    Resolution: 3140x2092
    Size: 872.99 KB
    Location: HOHENFELS, BY, DE 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, McLean briefs distinguished visitors [Image 8 of 8], by Joyce Costello, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    JMRC
    StrongEurope
    7ATC
    CombinedResolve
    USArmyeuraf

