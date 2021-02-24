McLean briefs distinguished visitors

Lt. Col. Gregory Mclean, Joint Multinational Readiness Center Grizzly Team Senior Observer Coach/Trainer, briefs Maj. Gen. Marek Sokolowski, Polish Armed Forces Training Inspector, during Combined Resolve XV, Feb. 24, 2021 at the Hohenfels Training Area. Combined Resolve XV allows allies and partners to connect – personally, professionally, technically, and tactically – to create stronger, more capable forces during times of crisis. (U.S. Army photo by Joyce Costello)

