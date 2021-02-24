Lt. Col. Gregory Mclean, Joint Multinational Readiness Center Grizzly Team Senior Observer Coach/Trainer (right), briefs Maj. Gen. Marek Sokolowski, Polish Armed Forces Training Inspector, during Combined Resolve XV, Feb. 24, 2021 at the Hohenfels Training Area. Combined Resolve XV allows allies and partners to connect – personally, professionally, technically, and tactically – to create stronger, more capable forces during times of crisis. (U.S. Army photo by Joyce Costello)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.24.2021 Date Posted: 02.28.2021 09:38 Photo ID: 6536425 VIRIN: 210224-A-ZG882-825 Resolution: 3336x2224 Size: 1.03 MB Location: HOHENFELS, BY, DE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Maj. Gen. Marek Sokolowski Visits Combined Resolve XV [Image 8 of 8], by Joyce Costello, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.