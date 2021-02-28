Lt. Col. Gregory McLean, Joint Multinational Readiness Center Grizzly Team Senior Observer Coach/Trainer (center) , briefs Lt. Gen. John S. Kolasheski, V Corps Commanding General, about the rotational units during Combined Resolve XV, Feb. 28, 2021 at the Hohenfels Training Area. Combined Resolve XV allows allies and partners, to connect - personally, professionally, technically, and tactically - to create stronger, more capable forces during times of crisis. (U.S. Army photo by Joyce Costello)
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.28.2021 09:38
|Photo ID:
|6536430
|VIRIN:
|210228-A-ZG882-577
|Resolution:
|3526x2351
|Size:
|929.96 KB
|Location:
|HOHENFELS, BY, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Lt. Gen. John S. Kolasheski Visits Combined Resolve XV [Image 8 of 8], by Joyce Costello, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT