Lt. Col. Vincenzo De Leo (left), Italian 11th Infantry Regiment commander, briefs Lt. Gen. John S. Kolasheski (center), V Corps Commanding General, and Col. Anthony T. Murtha III (right), Joint Multinational Readiness Center Operations Group Commander, during Combined Resolve XV, Feb. 28, 2021 at the Hohenfels Training Area. Combined Resolve XV allows allies and partners, to connect - personally, professionally, technically, and tactically - to create stronger, more capable forces during times of crisis. (U.S. Army photo by Joyce Costello)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.28.2021 Date Posted: 02.28.2021 09:38 Photo ID: 6536427 VIRIN: 210228-A-ZG882-369 Resolution: 3857x2572 Size: 1.85 MB Location: HOHENFELS, BY, DE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Lt. Gen. John S. Kolasheski Visits Combined Resolve XV [Image 8 of 8], by Joyce Costello, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.