    Lt. Gen. John S. Kolasheski Visits Combined Resolve XV [Image 7 of 8]

    Lt. Gen. John S. Kolasheski Visits Combined Resolve XV

    HOHENFELS, BY, GERMANY

    02.28.2021

    Photo by Joyce Costello 

    Joint Multinational Readiness Center

    Lt. Col. Gregory McLean, Joint Multinational Readiness Center Grizzly Team Senior Observer Coach/Trainer (left), briefs Lt. Gen. John S. Kolasheski (center), V Corps Commanding General, and Col. Anthony T. Murtha III (right), Joint Multinational Readiness Center Operations Group Commander, about the rotational units during Combined Resolve XV, Feb. 28, 2021 at the Hohenfels Training Area. Combined Resolve XV allows allies and partners, to connect - personally, professionally, technically, and tactically - to create stronger, more capable forces during times of crisis. (U.S. Army photo by Joyce Costello)

    Date Taken: 02.28.2021
    Date Posted: 02.28.2021 09:38
    Photo ID: 6536433
    VIRIN: 210228-A-ZG882-706
    Resolution: 4115x2742
    Size: 1.6 MB
    Location: HOHENFELS, BY, DE 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

