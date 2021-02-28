Lt. Col. Gregory McLean, Joint Multinational Readiness Center Grizzly Team Senior Observer Coach/Trainer (left), briefs Lt. Gen. John S. Kolasheski (center), V Corps Commanding General, and Col. Anthony T. Murtha III (right), Joint Multinational Readiness Center Operations Group Commander, about the rotational units during Combined Resolve XV, Feb. 28, 2021 at the Hohenfels Training Area. Combined Resolve XV allows allies and partners, to connect - personally, professionally, technically, and tactically - to create stronger, more capable forces during times of crisis. (U.S. Army photo by Joyce Costello)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.28.2021 Date Posted: 02.28.2021 09:38 Photo ID: 6536433 VIRIN: 210228-A-ZG882-706 Resolution: 4115x2742 Size: 1.6 MB Location: HOHENFELS, BY, DE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Lt. Gen. John S. Kolasheski Visits Combined Resolve XV [Image 8 of 8], by Joyce Costello, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.