Representatives from the Kosovo Security Force, Kosovo Force, the NATO Advisory and Liaison Team and the Kosovo Agency of Radiation Protection and Nuclear Safety conclude a meeting on best safety practices at Kosovo’s Power Plant B in Obilić/Obiliq on Feb. 23, 2021. A layout of current procedures was presented by Kosovo representatives, and recommendations were given by KFOR. Regular maintenance and emergency procedure exercises are essential to maintaining safety and security. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Zachary M. Zippe)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.23.2021 Date Posted: 02.27.2021 05:59 Photo ID: 6535778 VIRIN: 210223-A-HT454-808 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 23.71 MB Location: ZZ Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, KFOR meets with Kosovo representatives [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Zachary Zippe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.