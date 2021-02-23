Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KFOR meets with Kosovo representatives [Image 4 of 4]

    KFOR meets with Kosovo representatives

    PRISTINA, KOSOVO

    02.23.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Zachary Zippe 

    KFOR Regional Command East

    Fadil Hyseni from the Kosovo Agency for Radiation Protection and Nuclear Safety talks about the needs of Kosovo during a meeting at Kosovo’s Power Plant B in Obilić/Obiliq on Feb. 23, 2021. Representatives from the Kosovo Security Force, Kosovo Force, the NATO Advisory and Liaison Team and the protection agency came together to discuss best safety practices for the plant. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Zachary M. Zippe)

    Date Taken: 02.23.2021
    Date Posted: 02.27.2021 05:55
    Location: PRISTINA, ZZ 
    This work, KFOR meets with Kosovo representatives [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Zachary Zippe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Energy
    KFOR
    KSF
    RC-E

