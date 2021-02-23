Fadil Hyseni from the Kosovo Agency for Radiation Protection and Nuclear Safety talks about the needs of Kosovo during a meeting at Kosovo’s Power Plant B in Obilić/Obiliq on Feb. 23, 2021. Representatives from the Kosovo Security Force, Kosovo Force, the NATO Advisory and Liaison Team and the protection agency came together to discuss best safety practices for the plant. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Zachary M. Zippe)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.23.2021 Date Posted: 02.27.2021 05:55 Photo ID: 6535781 VIRIN: 210223-A-HT454-911 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 25.98 MB Location: PRISTINA, ZZ Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, KFOR meets with Kosovo representatives [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Zachary Zippe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.