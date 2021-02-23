Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    KFOR meets with Kosovo representatives [Image 1 of 4]

    KFOR meets with Kosovo representatives

    KOSOVO

    02.23.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Zachary Zippe 

    KFOR Regional Command East

    Representatives from the Kosovo Security Force, Kosovo Force, the NATO Advisory and Liaison Team and the Kosovo Agency of Radiation Protection and Nuclear Safety pose for a group photo after a meeting to discuss best safety practices at Kosovo’s Power Plant B in Obilić/Obiliq on Feb. 23, 2021. Sylejman Bytyqi, head of safety and security at the plant, reported on current emergency procedures and noted all recommendations given by the KSF, KFOR and the protection agency. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Zachary M. Zippe)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.23.2021
    Date Posted: 02.27.2021 06:00
    Photo ID: 6535777
    VIRIN: 210223-A-HT454-763
    Resolution: 5544x3696
    Size: 13.12 MB
    Location: ZZ
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KFOR meets with Kosovo representatives [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Zachary Zippe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    KFOR meets with Kosovo representatives
    KFOR meets with Kosovo representatives
    KFOR meets with Kosovo representatives
    KFOR meets with Kosovo representatives

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Energy
    KFOR
    KSF
    RC-E

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT