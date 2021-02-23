KFOR meets with Kosovo representatives

Representatives from the Kosovo Security Force, Kosovo Force, the NATO Advisory and Liaison Team and the Kosovo Agency of Radiation Protection and Nuclear Safety pose for a group photo after a meeting to discuss best safety practices at Kosovo’s Power Plant B in Obilić/Obiliq on Feb. 23, 2021. Sylejman Bytyqi, head of safety and security at the plant, reported on current emergency procedures and noted all recommendations given by the KSF, KFOR and the protection agency. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Zachary M. Zippe)

