1st Lt. Parker Mooney, a chief liaison officer for Kosovo Force (central area of responsibility), speaks to a representative with the NATO Advisory and Liaison Team after a meeting at Kosovo’s Power Plant B in Obilić/Obiliq on Feb. 23 , 2021. Representatives from the Kosovo Security Force, KFOR, the NALT and the Kosovo Agency of Radiation Protection and Nuclear Safety came together to discuss best safety practices for the plant. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Zachary M. Zippe)
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.27.2021 05:57
|Photo ID:
|6535780
|VIRIN:
|210223-A-HT454-881
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|16.88 MB
|Location:
|ZZ
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, KFOR meets with Kosovo representatives [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Zachary Zippe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
