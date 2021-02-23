KFOR meets with Kosovo representatives

1st Lt. Parker Mooney, a chief liaison officer for Kosovo Force (central area of responsibility), speaks to a representative with the NATO Advisory and Liaison Team after a meeting at Kosovo’s Power Plant B in Obilić/Obiliq on Feb. 23 , 2021. Representatives from the Kosovo Security Force, KFOR, the NALT and the Kosovo Agency of Radiation Protection and Nuclear Safety came together to discuss best safety practices for the plant. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Zachary M. Zippe)

