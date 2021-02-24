A U.S. Army Soldier assigned to the 1st Battalion, 4th Infantry Regiment, sits atop an M113 Armored Personnel Carrier, as seen through a Night Optical Device, during Combined Resolve XV at Hohenfels Training Area, Germany, Feb. 24, 2021.
Combined Resolve XV allows allies and partners to connect - personally, professionally, technically, and tactically – to create stronger, more capable forces during times of crisis. (U.S. Army photo by SSG Thomas Stubblefield)
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.27.2021 05:34
|Photo ID:
|6535755
|VIRIN:
|210224-Z-AK662-4548
|Resolution:
|4464x2976
|Size:
|4.89 MB
|Location:
|HOHENFELS, BY, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Green Silhouette [Image 17 of 17], by SSG Thomas Stubblefield, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
