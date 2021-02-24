Green Silhouette

A U.S. Army Soldier assigned to the 1st Battalion, 4th Infantry Regiment, sits atop an M113 Armored Personnel Carrier, as seen through a Night Optical Device, during Combined Resolve XV at Hohenfels Training Area, Germany, Feb. 24, 2021.

Combined Resolve XV allows allies and partners to connect - personally, professionally, technically, and tactically – to create stronger, more capable forces during times of crisis. (U.S. Army photo by SSG Thomas Stubblefield)

