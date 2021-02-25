U.S. and Bosnian Soldiers Increase Interoperability at Combined Resolve XV

Photo By Staff Sgt. Thomas Stubblefield | A U.S. Army Soldier assigned to the 1st Battalion, 4th Infantry Regiment, talks with a...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Thomas Stubblefield | A U.S. Army Soldier assigned to the 1st Battalion, 4th Infantry Regiment, talks with a Bosnian Soldier assigned to the Light Infantry Platoon, Mechanized Training Battalion, Armed Forces of Bosnia and Herzegovina, during Combined Resolve XV at Hohenfels Training Area, Germany, Feb. 23, 2021. Combined Resolve XV allows allies and partners to connect - personally, professionally, technically, and tactically – to create stronger, more capable forces during times of crisis. (U.S. Army photo by SSG Thomas Stubblefield) see less | View Image Page

HOHENFELS, Germany - The opportunity for NATO allies and partners to come together and train with each other for a common goal is a unique experience and the exercise Combined Resolve XV at the Joint Multinational Training Center (JMRC) at Hohenfels Training Area, Germany creates just that opportunity, Feb. 19 – 28, 2021.



The interoperability between U.S. Army allies and partners is paramount in the event that they have to come together in a real world crisis for a common cause.



For the U.S. Army’s 1st Battalion, 4th Infantry Regiment, being stationed at the Hohenfels Training Area is a unique opportunity for them in the sense that they are one of only a few units in the U.S. military that are deployable, but also act as an opposing force (OPFOR) at a combat training center.



For every exercise that takes place at Hohenfels, the 1-4 IN works their training schedule to host partner and allied nations and act as the OPFOR for real world scenarios that take place during the rotational exercise.



“It benefits on so many fronts,” said US Army Capt. Peter Fortier, Blackfoot company commander, 1-4 IN. “It increases interoperability, it increases rapport, and just relationship building... a lot of these smaller militaries, we keep seeing familiar faces, and a rapport has already been built with our OPFOR and their unit.”



This year during Combined Resolve XV, the 1-4 IN was partnered with a unit from the Light Infantry Platoon, Mechanized Training Battalion, of the Armed Forces of Bosnia and Herzegovina, to act as the OPFOR.



“Our experience working with the U.S. is huge because one of the main tasks in [Bosnia] is to train so we can have interoperability with other nations, so here we have a great opportunity to work with them,” said LT Muamer Zrnanovic, B Co. platoon leader, Light Infantry Platoon, Mechanized Training Battalion, Armed Forces of Bosnia and Herzegovina.



The interoperability between each unit overall is a positive experience and the benefits gained from it are immense.



“Here at JMRC, we’re lucky enough to be augmented certain NATO allied countries, militaries or even member countries from the partnership of peace initiative within NATO,” continued Fortier, “This iteration for this rotation of Combined Resolve, we were fortunate enough to receive the Bosnians.”



Once the formalities are out of the way and the units start working together it doesn’t take long for the personnel to mesh and become one. Despite the differences in locals and culture, the two units become one with a common goal to accomplish the mission.



“Every rotation we’re just blessed to be able to work with our multinational allies or partners for peace,” said Fortier. “What I love most about it on a personal human level is that once we take the language barriers out, the Soldiers are the same regardless of rank, regardless of country.”



Combined Resolve XV is no different and the interoperability between the 1-4 and the Armed Forces of Bosnia and Herzegovina is apparent by the flawless and successful execution seen during their combined mission with the desired result. Mission accomplished!