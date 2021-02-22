Bosnian Soldiers assigned to the Light Infantry Platoon, Mechanized Training Battalion, Armed Forces of Bosnia and Herzegovina, stand in formation during Combined Resolve XV at Hohenfels Training Are, Germany, Feb. 23, 2021. Combined Resolve XV allows allies and partners to connect - personally, professionally, technically, and tactically – to create stronger, more capable forces during times of crisis. (U.S. Army photo by SSG Thomas Stubblefield)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.22.2021 Date Posted: 02.27.2021 05:31 Photo ID: 6535759 VIRIN: 210222-Z-AK662-4568 Resolution: 6284x2448 Size: 5.15 MB Location: HOHENFELS, BY, DE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Formation [Image 17 of 17], by SSG Thomas Stubblefield, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.