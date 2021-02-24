A U.S. Army Soldier assigned to the 1st Battalion, 4th Infantry Regiment, sits in the track commanders’ hatch during Combined Resolve XV at Hohenfels Training Area, Germany, Feb. 24, 2021. Combined Resolve XV allows allies and partners to connect - personally, professionally, technically, and tactically – to create stronger, more capable forces during times of crisis. (U.S. Army photo by SSG Thomas Stubblefield)
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.27.2021 05:34
|Photo ID:
|6535754
|VIRIN:
|210224-Z-AK662-4550
|Resolution:
|4464x2977
|Size:
|6.24 MB
|Location:
|HOHENFELS, BY, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, In The Hatch [Image 17 of 17], by SSG Thomas Stubblefield, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
