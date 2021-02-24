In The Hatch

A U.S. Army Soldier assigned to the 1st Battalion, 4th Infantry Regiment, sits in the track commanders’ hatch during Combined Resolve XV at Hohenfels Training Area, Germany, Feb. 24, 2021. Combined Resolve XV allows allies and partners to connect - personally, professionally, technically, and tactically – to create stronger, more capable forces during times of crisis. (U.S. Army photo by SSG Thomas Stubblefield)

