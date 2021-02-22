Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Inspecting The Troops [Image 16 of 17]

    Inspecting The Troops

    HOHENFELS, BY, GERMANY

    02.22.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Stubblefield 

    Joint Multinational Readiness Center

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 1st Battalion, 4th Infantry Regiment, get inspected during Combined Resolve XV at Hohenfels Training Area, Germany, Feb. 23, 2021. Combined Resolve XV allows allies and partners to connect - personally, professionally, technically, and tactically – to create stronger, more capable forces during times of crisis. (U.S. Army photo by SSG Thomas Stubblefield)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.22.2021
    Date Posted: 02.27.2021 05:30
    Photo ID: 6535760
    VIRIN: 210222-Z-AK662-4571
    Resolution: 4464x2975
    Size: 5.36 MB
    Location: HOHENFELS, BY, DE 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Inspecting The Troops [Image 17 of 17], by SSG Thomas Stubblefield, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    JMRC
    1-4 Infantry Regiment
    StrongEurope
    7ATC
    CombinedResolve
    USarmyeuraf

