U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Jamie Newman, 31st Fighter Wing command chief, waits for take off in an HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopter near Pocek, Slovenia, Feb. 25, 2021. The 56th RQS conducts regular training to meet requirements, such as combat skills sorties, aerial gunnery and GAU-2 certifications. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Savannah L. Waters)
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.26.2021 11:46
|Photo ID:
|6534509
|VIRIN:
|210225-F-DB163-1143
|Resolution:
|4932x3288
|Size:
|2.34 MB
|Location:
|AVIANO, IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sharp Shooter: 31 FW CC/CCC ask a few loaded questions [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Savannah Waters, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
