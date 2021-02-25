Sharp Shooter: 31 FW CC/CCC ask a few loaded questions

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Jason Bailey, the 31st Fighter Wing commander, fires a GAU-2B/A gatling gun from an HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopter at Pocek Range, Slovenia, Feb. 25, 2021. The GAU-2 is a 7.62 mm with a 2,000-4,000 rounds per minute fire rate. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Savannah L. Waters)

