    Sharp Shooter: 31 FW CC/CCC ask a few loaded questions [Image 5 of 6]

    Sharp Shooter: 31 FW CC/CCC ask a few loaded questions

    AVIANO, ITALY

    02.25.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Savannah Waters 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Jason Bailey, the 31st Fighter Wing commander, fires a GAU-2B/A gatling gun from an HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopter at Pocek Range, Slovenia, Feb. 25, 2021. The GAU-2 is a 7.62 mm with a 2,000-4,000 rounds per minute fire rate. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Savannah L. Waters)

    Date Taken: 02.25.2021
    Date Posted: 02.26.2021 11:46
    Location: AVIANO, IT 
    This work, Sharp Shooter: 31 FW CC/CCC ask a few loaded questions [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Savannah Waters, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Aviano Air Base
    Italy
    HH-60G Pave Hawk
    USAF
    GAU-2

