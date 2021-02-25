Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sharp Shooter: 31 FW CC/CCC ask a few loaded questions

    AVIANO, ITALY

    02.25.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Savannah Waters 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Jason Bailey, 31st Fighter Wing commander, left, and Tech. Sgt. William Mathis, 56th Rescue Squadron special missions aviator, right, fly over Pocek, Slovenia, in an HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopter Feb. 25, 2021. Leadership from the 31st FW conducted GAU-2 gunnery training and close air support with the 56th Rescue Squadron to execute HH-60G weapons employment in a joint and international environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Savannah L. Waters)

    Date Taken: 02.25.2021
    Location: AVIANO, IT 
    This work, Sharp Shooter: 31 FW CC/CCC ask a few loaded questions [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Savannah Waters, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Aviano Air Base
    Italy
    HH-60G Pave Hawk
    USAF
    GAU-2

