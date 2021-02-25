U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Jason Bailey, 31st Fighter Wing commander, left, and Tech. Sgt. William Mathis, 56th Rescue Squadron special missions aviator, right, fly over Pocek, Slovenia, in an HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopter Feb. 25, 2021. Leadership from the 31st FW conducted GAU-2 gunnery training and close air support with the 56th Rescue Squadron to execute HH-60G weapons employment in a joint and international environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Savannah L. Waters)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.25.2021 Date Posted: 02.26.2021 11:46 Photo ID: 6534507 VIRIN: 210225-F-DB163-1530 Resolution: 5172x3128 Size: 941.7 KB Location: AVIANO, IT Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sharp Shooter: 31 FW CC/CCC ask a few loaded questions [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Savannah Waters, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.