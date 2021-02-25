Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sharp Shooter: 31 FW CC/CCC ask a few loaded questions

    Sharp Shooter: 31 FW CC/CCC ask a few loaded questions

    AVIANO, ITALY

    02.25.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Savannah Waters 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Garrett Clark, 56th Rescue Squadron special missions aviator, loads ammunition before an HH-60G Pave Hawk flight at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Feb. 25, 2021. The 56th RQS conducts regular training to meet requirements, such as combat skills sorties, aerial gunnery and GAU-2B/A gatling gun certifications. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Savannah L. Waters)

    Date Taken: 02.25.2021
    VIRIN: 210225-F-DB163-1060
    Location: AVIANO, IT 
    identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Italy
    HH-60G Pave Hawk
    Aviano
    USAF
    31st CC/CCC
    GAU-2

