U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Garrett Clark, 56th Rescue Squadron special missions aviator, loads ammunition before an HH-60G Pave Hawk flight at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Feb. 25, 2021. The 56th RQS conducts regular training to meet requirements, such as combat skills sorties, aerial gunnery and GAU-2B/A gatling gun certifications. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Savannah L. Waters)
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.26.2021 11:46
|Photo ID:
|6534498
|VIRIN:
|210225-F-DB163-1060
|Resolution:
|4826x3236
|Size:
|1.24 MB
|Location:
|AVIANO, IT
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sharp Shooter: 31 FW CC/CCC ask a few loaded questions [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Savannah Waters, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT