Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Sharp Shooter: 31 FW CC/CCC ask a few loaded questions [Image 3 of 6]

    Sharp Shooter: 31 FW CC/CCC ask a few loaded questions

    AVIANO, ITALY

    02.25.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Savannah Waters 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopter flies over Aviano Air Base, Italy, Feb. 25, 2021. Leadership from the 31st FW conducted GAU-2 gunnery training and close air support with the 56th Rescue Squadron to execute HH-60G weapons employment in a joint and international environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Savannah L. Waters)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.25.2021
    Date Posted: 02.26.2021 11:46
    Photo ID: 6534505
    VIRIN: 210225-F-DB163-1595
    Resolution: 4757x3171
    Size: 1.03 MB
    Location: AVIANO, IT 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sharp Shooter: 31 FW CC/CCC ask a few loaded questions [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Savannah Waters, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Sharp Shooter: 31 FW CC/CCC ask a few loaded questions
    Sharp Shooter: 31 FW CC/CCC ask a few loaded questions
    Sharp Shooter: 31 FW CC/CCC ask a few loaded questions
    Sharp Shooter: 31 FW CC/CCC ask a few loaded questions
    Sharp Shooter: 31 FW CC/CCC ask a few loaded questions
    Sharp Shooter: 31 FW CC/CCC ask a few loaded questions

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Aviano Air Base
    Italy
    HH-60G Pave Hawk
    USAF
    GAU-2

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT