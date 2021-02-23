CSAF, US Congress members perform KC-46A operational survey sortie

Two U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons from the District of Columbia Air National Guard fly alongside a KC-46A Pegasus during an aerial refueling orientation flight where Air Force leaders, U.S. senators and members of Congress observed increased proficiency and performance of the aircraft and aircrew, while conferring about solutions to remaining challenges, Feb. 23, 2021. Prior to the orientation flight, Air Mobility Command commander Gen. Jacqueline Van Ovost, and other AMC leaders briefed Air Force senior leaders, in addition to those from U.S. Transportation Command, and members of Congress to increase aerial refueling capacity to support joint force requirements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Chris Drzazgowski)

