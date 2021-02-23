CSAF, US Congress members perform KC-46A operational survey sortie

Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Charles Q. Brown, Jr., U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, and members from the 133rd Air Refueling Squadron, New Hampshire Air National Guard, pose for a group photo after an aerial refueling operational survey out of Joint Base Andrews, Md., Feb. 23, 2021. Brown, Shaheen, and other members of Congress observed increased proficiency and performance of the aircraft and aircrew, while conferring about solutions to remaining challenges. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Chris Drzazgowski)
