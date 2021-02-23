U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen monitors the visual displays at the aerial refueling operator station of a KC-46A Pegasus during an orientation flight, Feb. 23, 2021. Shaheen and other members of Congress observed increased proficiency and performance of the aircraft and aircrew, while conferring with Air Force senior leaders about solutions to remaining challenges. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Chris Drzazgowski)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.23.2021 Date Posted: 02.25.2021 19:47 Photo ID: 6533634 VIRIN: 210222-F-OF524-0526 Resolution: 4240x2384 Size: 4.57 MB Location: MD, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CSAF, US Congress members perform KC-46A operational survey sortie [Image 21 of 21], by TSgt Christopher Drzazgowski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.