CSAF, US Congress members perform KC-46A operational survey sortie

U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, Democrat from New Hampshire, Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Charles Q. Brown Jr., and Maj. Gen. Christopher Finerty, Air Force Legislative Liaison director, discuss efforts to begin limited operational use of the KC-46A Pegasus during an orientation flight in which Shaheen and other members of Congress observed increased proficiency and performance of the aircraft and aircrew, while conferring about solutions to remaining challenges, Feb. 23, 2021. Prior to the orientation flight, Air Mobility Command commander Gen. Jacqueline Van Ovost, and other AMC leaders briefed Air Force senior leaders, in addition to those from U.S. Transportation Command, and members of Congress to increase aerial refueling capacity to support joint force requirements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Chris Drzazgowski)

