    CSAF, US Congress members perform KC-46A operational survey sortie [Image 9 of 21]

    CSAF, US Congress members perform KC-46A operational survey sortie

    MD, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Drzazgowski 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron       

    U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, Democrat from New Hampshire, Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Charles Q. Brown Jr., and Maj. Gen. Christopher Finerty, Air Force Legislative Liaison director, discuss efforts to begin limited operational use of the KC-46A Pegasus during an orientation flight in which Shaheen and other members of Congress observed increased proficiency and performance of the aircraft and aircrew, while conferring about solutions to remaining challenges, Feb. 23, 2021. Prior to the orientation flight, Air Mobility Command commander Gen. Jacqueline Van Ovost, and other AMC leaders briefed Air Force senior leaders, in addition to those from U.S. Transportation Command, and members of Congress to increase aerial refueling capacity to support joint force requirements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Chris Drzazgowski)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.23.2021
    Date Posted: 02.25.2021 19:47
    Photo ID: 6533633
    VIRIN: 210222-F-OF524-0371
    Resolution: 4240x2384
    Size: 5.64 MB
    Location: MD, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CSAF, US Congress members perform KC-46A operational survey sortie [Image 21 of 21], by TSgt Christopher Drzazgowski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    "1CTCS
    New Hampshire Air National Guard
    1st Combat Camera Squadron
    KC-46A Pegasus
    133rd Air Refueling Squadron

