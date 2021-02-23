CSAF, US Congress members perform KC-46A operational survey sortie

U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, Democrat from New Hampshire, speaks with Air Force Capt. Bryant Burns, 133rd Air Refueling Squadron pilot, and Tech. Sgt. Natalie Belongie, 133rd ARS in-flight refueling specialist, on a KC-46A Pegasus during an aerial refueling orientation flight, Feb. 23, 2021. Shaheen and other members of Congress observed increased proficiency and performance of the aircraft and aircrew, while conferring with Air Force senior leaders about solutions to remaining challenges. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Chris Drzazgowski)

