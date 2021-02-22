U.S. Army Soldiers recieve the COVID-19 vaccine

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TX, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Daniel Herman 

    III Corps

    U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Brandon Hacker, Advisor, 3rd Security Force Assistance Brigade receives the COVID-19 vaccine at Fort Hood, Texas, Feb 23, 2021. Hundreds of Soldiers were vaccinated by U.S. Army nurses, medics, and civilian medical professionals. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Daniel Herman)

    Date Taken: 02.22.2021
