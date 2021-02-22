U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Jake Hare, Advisor, 3rd Security Force Assistance Brigade receives the COVID-19 vaccine at Fort Hood, Texas, Feb 23, 2021. Hundreds of Soldiers were vaccinated by U.S. Army nurses, medics, and civilian medical professionals. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Daniel Herman)
|Date Taken:
|02.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.25.2021 12:48
|Photo ID:
|6532936
|VIRIN:
|210222-A-AL574-1001
|Resolution:
|6000x3376
|Size:
|16.67 MB
|Location:
|TX, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Soldiers recieve the COVID-19 vaccine [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Daniel Herman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
