U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Jared Teachey, Medical Advisor, 3rd Security Force Assistance Brigade receives the COVID-19 vaccine at Fort Hood, Texas, Feb 23, 2021. Hundreds of Soldiers were vaccinated by U.S. Army nurses, medics, and civilian medical professionals. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Daniel Herman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.22.2021 Date Posted: 02.25.2021 12:48 Photo ID: 6532938 VIRIN: 210222-A-AL574-1002 Resolution: 6000x3376 Size: 16.74 MB Location: TX, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Army Soldiers recieve the COVID-19 vaccine [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Daniel Herman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.