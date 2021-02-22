U.S. Army Soldiers recieve the COVID-19 vaccine

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Elliott Acevedo, corps transportation officer, III Corps receives the COVID-19 vaccine at Fort Hood, Texas, Feb 23, 2021. Hundreds of Soldiers were vaccinated by U.S. Army nurses, medics, and civilian medical professionals. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Daniel Herman)

