Dutch military, 405th AFSB work together at APS-2 Eygelshoven, prepare for DE21

A Dutch soldier mechanic from the 112th Maintenance Platoon, 11th Air Mobile Brigade (Air Assault) replaces the wheel bearings on a trailer at Army Prepositioned Stock-2 Eygelshoven site. More than two dozen Dutch army mechanics worked with the 405th Army Field Support Brigade’s Army Field Support Battalion-Benelux at APS-2 Eygelshoven, Feb. 22-26 to prepare dozens of vehicles and equipment pieces for the upcoming DEFENDER-Europe 21 exercise. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

