Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Dutch military, 405th AFSB work together at APS-2 Eygelshoven, prepare for DE21 [Image 2 of 4]

    Dutch military, 405th AFSB work together at APS-2 Eygelshoven, prepare for DE21

    EYGELSHOVEN, NETHERLANDS

    02.22.2021

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    A Dutch soldier mechanic from the 112th Maintenance Platoon, 11th Air Mobile Brigade (Air Assault) works on a U.S. Humvee at Army Prepositioned Stock-2 Eygelshoven site. The 11th Air Mobile Bde. and the 405th Army Field Support Brigade’s Army Field Support Battalion-Benelux have a program where their mechanics work and train together. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.22.2021
    Date Posted: 02.25.2021 07:04
    Photo ID: 6532338
    VIRIN: 210222-A-SM279-076
    Resolution: 2016x1512
    Size: 656.66 KB
    Location: EYGELSHOVEN, NL 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dutch military, 405th AFSB work together at APS-2 Eygelshoven, prepare for DE21 [Image 4 of 4], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Dutch military, 405th AFSB work together at APS-2 Eygelshoven, prepare for DE21
    Dutch military, 405th AFSB work together at APS-2 Eygelshoven, prepare for DE21
    405th AFSB work together at APS-2 Eygelshoven, prepare for DE21
    Dutch military, 405th AFSB work together at APS-2 Eygelshoven, prepare for DE21

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Dutch military, 405th AFSB work together at APS-2 Eygelshoven, prepare for DE21

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    StrongEurope
    StrongerTogether
    target_news_europe
    ArmyMateriel

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT