Dutch military, 405th AFSB work together at APS-2 Eygelshoven, prepare for DE21

A Dutch soldier mechanic from the 112th Maintenance Platoon, 11th Air Mobile Brigade (Air Assault) works on a U.S. Humvee at Army Prepositioned Stock-2 Eygelshoven site. The 11th Air Mobile Bde. and the 405th Army Field Support Brigade’s Army Field Support Battalion-Benelux have a program where their mechanics work and train together. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

