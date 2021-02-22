A Dutch soldier mechanic from the 112th Maintenance Platoon, 11th Air Mobile Brigade (Air Assault) works on a U.S. Humvee at Army Prepositioned Stock-2 Eygelshoven site. The 11th Air Mobile Bde. and the 405th Army Field Support Brigade’s Army Field Support Battalion-Benelux have a program where their mechanics work and train together. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|02.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.25.2021 07:04
|Photo ID:
|6532338
|VIRIN:
|210222-A-SM279-076
|Resolution:
|2016x1512
|Size:
|656.66 KB
|Location:
|EYGELSHOVEN, NL
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Dutch military, 405th AFSB work together at APS-2 Eygelshoven, prepare for DE21 [Image 4 of 4], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Dutch military, 405th AFSB work together at APS-2 Eygelshoven, prepare for DE21
LEAVE A COMMENT