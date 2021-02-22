405th AFSB work together at APS-2 Eygelshoven, prepare for DE21

More than two dozen Dutch army mechanics from the 112th Maintenance Platoon, 11th Air Mobile Brigade (Air Assault) worked with employees from the 405th Army Field Support Brigade’s Army Field Support Battalion-Benelux at Army Prepositioned Stock-2 Eygelshoven site, Feb. 22-26 to prepare dozens of vehicles and equipment pieces scheduled to be deployed, issued and utilized by U.S.-based Army forces during the upcoming DEFENDER-Europe 21 exercise in the Baltics. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

