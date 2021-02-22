Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    405th AFSB work together at APS-2 Eygelshoven, prepare for DE21 [Image 3 of 4]

    405th AFSB work together at APS-2 Eygelshoven, prepare for DE21

    EYGELSHOVEN, NETHERLANDS

    02.22.2021

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    More than two dozen Dutch army mechanics from the 112th Maintenance Platoon, 11th Air Mobile Brigade (Air Assault) worked with employees from the 405th Army Field Support Brigade’s Army Field Support Battalion-Benelux at Army Prepositioned Stock-2 Eygelshoven site, Feb. 22-26 to prepare dozens of vehicles and equipment pieces scheduled to be deployed, issued and utilized by U.S.-based Army forces during the upcoming DEFENDER-Europe 21 exercise in the Baltics. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 02.22.2021
    Date Posted: 02.25.2021 07:04
    Location: EYGELSHOVEN, NL 
    EUCOM
    USArmy
    StrongEurope
    StrongerTogether
    target_news_europe
    ArmyMateriel

